Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 10 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 10 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 10 Strategy

Week 10 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options
Numbers Do Lie: Why Deebo Samuel's WR33 rank is deceiving
Bust candidates: Temper expectations for Jayden Daniels in Week 10!
TE Shuffle Up: Rest-of-season tight end rankings
Matchups to exploit to give you an edge
Trade Analyzer: Players to trade for/away
Which players will make or break your lineup
Storylines to watch: Chiefs' WR1 has finally arrived
Running back report: Five rookies to stash ahead of Week 10
Panic Meter: Will CeeDee Lamb's fantasy football value tank without Dak Prescott?

Fact or Fluke: Was Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Week 9 breakout for real?

Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 10 Conviction Picks

Week 10 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 10

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 10 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: Biggest surprises, disappointments and why RBs matter more than ever
Stats you need to know for Week 10
Panic Meter: Evaluating the panic level for CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle and more
Week 9 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Chuba Hubbard will continue to carry the load in Carolina
Aaron Jones due for big performance in fantasy-friendly matchup with Jacksonville
Brian Thomas Jr. to shine as target share increases vs. Vikings
Dalton Kincaid primed for high-volume game vs. Colts
Tyrone Tracy Jr. ready to feast on Panthers' leaky defense
D’Andre Swift set for a monster game vs. Patriots
Is Brock Purdy poised for a top-5 fantasy finish vs. Buccaneers?
Bengals vs. Ravens: Player prop bets to watch
Why now is the perfect time to buy low on Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10
Is the Cowboys' offense finished after Dak Prescott's injury?
Care/Don't Care: Lions play smash-mouth football & Jordan Love looks shaky
What to do with Jaxon Smith-Njigba after his stellar game against the Rams
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
