Fantasy Football Week 1 QB Rankings

Few quarterbacks enter Week 1 of the fantasy football season with more hype around them than Justin Fields. With rushing chops the likes we haven't seen since Lamar Jackson stormed into the league, many fantasy players and pundits alike see Fields' ceiling in 2023 as the No. 1-scoring QB.

Add in the addition of WR1 DJ Moore, and it does seem like the sky is the limit for the young Bears signal caller.

It all starts in Week 1 against the division-rival Green Bay Packers.

Check out where Fields lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 1:

Who do you think will finish at the top of the Week 1 QB leaderboard?