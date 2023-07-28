Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Kickers

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 08: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a field goal in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Well, we're hurtling towards the 2023 fantasy football season, and yes, the kicker position is still a standard scoring position in most formats (sorry, haters).

And like many other seasons, our number-one-ranked boot ahead of kickoff is none other than the GOAT, Justin Tucker.

Tucker has been nothing short of outstanding throughout his career, and has shown no signs of slowing down as we head into his age-34 season (which he'll turn in November). And the veteran should get a ton of work this season as the Ravens are set to be one of the more intriguing offensive units in the NFL, health permitting.

Will Tucker once again dominate the kicker landscape? Which unknown at the position will emerge to shake it up this season? Who is your top fantasy kicker target of 2023?