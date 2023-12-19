Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter + Fantasy Forensic Files + Waiver Wire adds

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Many of your fantasy teams seasons likely bit the dust in Week 15. No need to cope alone. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens introduce our 'Fantasy Forensic Files' segment, as they dive deep into your submissions on the most surprising performances (good and bad) that impacted the first weekend of the fantasy postseason.

The two also share the one player they're nervous about starting heading into Week 16. Behrens ends the show by providing his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 16:

2:50 - Introducing the Fantasy Forensic Files

3:30 - Arthur Smith + Atlanta Falcons offense

15:23 - Vet WR injuries cost seasons

19:12 - When all the stars don't align in the playoffs (Ex: Stefon Diggs)

25:23 - My entire team sunk me (but mostly Tony Pollard)

28:34 - Did any draft strategy work this season?

34:18 - James Cook

36:52 - Gardner Minshew, Terry McLaurin, Chris Godwin ended my season

40:28 - Travis Kelce

44:45 - Austin Ekeler

47:13 - Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter

52:48 - Top 5 Waiver Wire adds for Week 16

