Farewell Dan Wetzel: tributes, toilets & tourney talk | College Football Enquirer

By Ross Dellenger,Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

Have your box of tissues nearby, it's Dan Wetzel's final episode as host of College Football Enquirer alongside Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde. The trio react to some of the most passionate fan responses to the news of Dan's departure and share memorable moments from the show's 700+ episode journey.

Dan, Ross & Pat also chat about the recent success of old-school college basketball coaches like Rick Pitino, Bruce Pearl, Kelvin Sampson and Rick Barnes. How have these coaches found continued success despite the ever-changing landscape of college athletics?

Ross reports on the AAC's decision to implement a $10 million minimum revenue sharing standard for each of the schools in its league. Plus, a People's Court involving the robbery of a solid gold toilet.

(0:45) Farewell Dan Wetzel

(18:07) Old-school CBB coaches

(33:06) ‘D-II’ Drake advances to NCAA tournament

(39:15) Could Pitino find success anywhere?

(41:45) AAC implements $10 million revenue share minimum

(51:05) Rick Pitino continued

(53:53) People’s Court

