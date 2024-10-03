FC Cincinnati, MLS denounce alleged anti-gay slur targeted at player during game vs. NYCFC

New York City FC v New York Red Bulls HARRISON, NJ - JULY 17: A general view of action at the Red Bull Arena during the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on July 17, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images) (James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

An MLS match between FC Cincinnati and New York City FC on Wednesday was stopped due to discriminatory language from the Red Bull Arena crowd, leading to an admonishment from the PA.

After the match, a 3-2 NYCFC win, Cincinnati released a statement denouncing the "offensive language directed by fans towards one of our players" and thanking officials for acting quickly. The full statement:

"During tonight's match against New York City FC, the match was stopped by the official due to offensive language directed by fans towards one of our players. The club strongly condemns this language and behavior from NYCFC fans, and will always stand behind and support our players.

"The club commends the actions of the players and officials on the field for taking swift action. Abuse has absolutely no place on or off the field, in our league, or in our communities."

Carter Chapley, a staff writer for Cincinnati, speculated the player and language in question to be an anti-gay chant directed at Cincinnati star Luciano Acosta, the reigning MLS MVP and a three-time All-Star.

MLS later released its own statement confirming the incident to involve an anti-gay slur targeting a player, but described the source as just one spectator. The league said it was working with club and stadium personnel to identify any individuals who took part in the incident:

"Major League Soccer is aware of an incident at tonight's New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati match where a spectator directed a homophobic slur toward a player. MLS unequivocally condemns hate speech of any kind and will not tolerate abusive, derogatory, or threatening comments directed at players, clubs, or anyone associated with the league. MLS is working closely with the clubs and stadium personnel to identify any individuals involved. Hate and bigotry have no place in our sport, in our communities, or in society as a whole."

Slurs are not unprecedented for MLS, nor the soccer world at large, with incidents involving players, coaches and, in this case, fans.