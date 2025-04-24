Former All-Pro Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett signing with Titans after extended free agency wait

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks turns after his catch during a 30-25 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Tennessee Titans seemingly added a weapon for their soon-to-be new quarterback one day before the NFL Draft.

Former All-Pro wide receiver Tyler Lockett announced in social media he's joining the Titans. He's reportedly signing a one-year, $4 million deal that can reach up to $6M with incentives, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The signing ends Lockett's slow-burn free agency period nearly two months after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks following a 10-year career there.

He'll join a Titans team slated to pick No. 1 overall in the draft on Thursday, when the team is highly expected to pick Miami quarterback Cam Ward. It appears Ward will have a solid veteran to work with right off the bat.

