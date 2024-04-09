Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías facing 5 misdemeanor charges after domestic violence arrest

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 14, 2023 in New York City. The Dodgers defeated the Mets 6-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Content warning: This story includes description of alleged domestic violence.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías is now facing five misdemeanor charges from his arrest outside of BMO Stadium in September , according to The Athletic.

Urías was charged with one count of spousal battery, two counts of domestic battery involving a dating relationship, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault on Tuesday. He is due in court next on May 2 for his arraignment. TMZ first reported the charges against Urías on Tuesday.

Urías was first arrested on Sept. 3 last fall when he was attending an LAFC game at BMO Stadium near downtown Los Angeles. Police said an altercation had broken out between Urías and a woman in the parking lot. Urías, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's report, "engaged in an argument" with the victim and "pushed the victim against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders."

Urías was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence at the time, but the country declined to file felony charges in January .

MLB placed Urías on administrative leave two days after his arrest. The Dodgers then quickly cleaned out his locker, covered up a mural at the stadium and canceled a planned Urías bobblehead night. MLB is still investigating the incident.

Urías is now a free agent. He held a 4.60 ERA last season, which was his worst since 2017, in more than 117 innings pitched. He was on pace for a nine-figure contract after he helped the Dodgers win a World Series title in 2020 and led the NL with a 2.16 ERA in 2022.

The incident in September is the second domestic violence issue Urías has had since entering the league. He served a 20-game suspension in 2019 after he allegedly pushed a woman to the ground in a parking lot. He was not charged criminally in that incident, but the league still suspended him.

No player has been suspended twice under the league’s domestic violence policy, which was put in place in 2015. If MLB hands down a suspension, Urías would be just the fourth player suspended under that policy as a free agent. That suspension would follow him to his next team.