Former Iowa coach Fran McCaffery hired at Penn, his alma mater, after split with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, IOWA - MARCH 6: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 6, 2025 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Fran McCaffery is headed back to his alma mater after his split in Iowa City.

The longtime Hawkeyes coach, who was fired after 15 seasons with the program earlier this month , struck a deal to take over at Penn on Thursday, the university announced.

McCaffery will replace Steve Donahue at the Ivy League school . Donahue was fired earlier this month, too, after the Quakers went just 8-19 this season. He reached the NCAA tournament just once in his nine seasons with the program, which is Penn's only NCAA tournament appearance in the last 17 years.

"I am excited and honored to return to my alma mater and the city of Philadelphia to lead the Penn men's basketball program," McCaffery <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://pennathletics.com/news/2025/3/27/fran-mccaffery-named-john-r-rockwell-head-mens-basketball-coach.aspx"><ins>said in a statement</ins></a>. "It is a program that I have fond memories of from my previous time there as a student-athlete and assistant coach.

"My vision is to return Penn to prominence in the Ivy League and beyond and bring an exciting style of play to The Palestra … I relish the challenge and look forward to getting started."

McCaffery, 65, racked up a 297-206 record over his 15 seasons at Iowa, which was his first head coaching job at a Power 5 school. The Hawkeyes never made it out of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament under his watch, however, and they went just 16-15 this season while missing the tournament completely. He was known for his frequent sideline outbursts , too, and was actually ejected from his final game for screaming at officials in the Big Ten tournament. Iowa has since hired Drake head coach Ben McCollum to replace McCaffery.

McCaffery played at Penn for three seasons from 1979-1982, and he led the Ivy League in both assists and steals during his senior season — which earned him the nickname “White Magic.” They won the conference championship in all three of his seasons, and he played in the NCAA tournament twice. He also spent time as an assistant with the Quakers before launching into his coaching career, which included stops at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena.