Former NBA GM Scott Perry talks Pistons & 76ers | Good Word with Goodwill

Vincent Goodwill is joined by former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry for an episode that looks at the Rasheed Wallace / Ben Wallace championship Pistons team, the current drama in Philadelphia, and the future of the young Detroit Pistons team that has started the season strong.

The show kicks off with some talk about Scott’s beloved Pittsburgh Steelers before going back in time to revisit the 2004 Detroit Pistons championship team that beat the Kobe Bryant / Shaquille O’Neal Los Angeles Lakers while featuring Rasheed Wallace, Ben Wallace and zero max-contract players.

Specifically, Scott talks about how gifted Rasheed is and how Ben Wallace wasn’t actually appreciated for his gifts until he found his way to Detroit, the result of a trade that sent Grant Hill to the Orlando Magic.

Scott also has plenty of experience with superstar players demanding to be traded, both with the New York Knicks (Carmelo Anthony) and the Orlando Magic (Dwight Howard), so he dove deep into what the Philadelphia 76ers are facing with James Harden, what might have created the tension between player and front office, and what might happen if Embiid decides he also wants to be somewhere else.

Vinnie and Scott, a couple of Detroit natives who grew up rooting for the Pistons, finish the podcast by talking about the young team that has started the season 2-1. They have high hopes for both Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, and Monty Williams already seems to have this team pointed in the right direction, but it’s very early.

