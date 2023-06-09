Former Patriots defensive back Malik Gant dead at 25

Malik Gant New England Patriots' Malik Gant plays during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Former New England Patriots safety Malik Gant died in May. He was 25.

Gant died on May 25 in Miami, Florida. Details surrounding his death, including its cause, were not revealed.

Gant's family released a statement confirming the news. In it, they called Gant, "A remarkable individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness, charisma, and unwavering spirit," per Mass Live.

A portion of that statement read:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved family member, Malik Gant. Malik was found deceased on May 25, 2023, in Miami, Florida. We are devastated by this unimaginable loss and are grieving deeply.

"Malik was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness, charisma, and unwavering spirit. He will be remembered as a loving son, a cherished brother, a devoted grandson, a valued teammate, and a dear friend to countless individuals. His memory will forever live on in our hearts."

After walking on at Marshall, Gant worked his way into a starting spot as a sophomore. He was named to the preseason Conference USA All-Conference team prior to the start of his junior year.

Gant went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, but was picked up by the Patriots before the regular season. He was placed on Injured Reserve in August due to an injury and missed his entire rookie season. Gant was then cut by the Patriots the following July.

Gant spent the 2020 season out of the NFL, but signed with the Patriots a month before the start of the 2021 NFL season. He appeared in at least two of the team's three preseason games that season before he was waived before the start of the regular season.