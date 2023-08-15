Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins dies at 28

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Alex Collins #41 of the Seattle Seahawks jogs off the field after losing 26-17 to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins died on Monday, the two teams confirmed.

He was 28.

Absolutely heartbroken.



Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Specifics surrounding his death are not known.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins," the Ravens said in a statement. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Collins was first selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks after a dominant run at Arkansas. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native ran for 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final season with the Razorbacks, which marked his third straight season with at least 1,000 rushing yards.

Collins then spent one season with the Seahawks, and landed in Baltimore the following year after Seattle waived him.

Collins played for the Ravens for two seasons, and racked up a career-best 973 rushing yards during the 2017 campaign. He was a consistent starter there, and finished with nearly 1,400 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns before leaving after the 2018 season.

He returned to Seattle briefly in 2020 and 2021 to end his NFL career. In total, he ran for 1,997 yards and had 19 total touchdowns in the league.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.