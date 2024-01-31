Formula 1 denies Michael Andretti's efforts to have a team on the grid by 2026

Michael Andretti’s bid to own a Formula 1 team isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

F1 said Wednesday that it had denied Andretti’s application for a team for the 2025 or 2026 season. Andretti has been pushing to start a new team by the 2026 season and has secured an engine deal with General Motors to use Cadillac-branded engines in 2028.

The gap between Andretti’s desired start date in F1 and the GM’s engine readiness was cited as a reason for F1 rebuking Andretti’s bid.

"We do not believe that there is a basis for any new applicant to be admitted in 2025 given that this would involve a novice entrant building two completely different cars in its first two years of existence," a statement said. "The fact that the Applicant proposes to do so gives us reason to question their understanding of the scope of the challenge involved."

"Formula 1, as the pinnacle of world motorsport, represents a unique technical challenge to constructors of a nature that the Applicant has not faced in any other formula or discipline in which it has previously competed. On this basis, we do not believe that the Applicant would be a competitive participant."

F1 is implementing sweeping new rules changes for its cars ahead of the 2026 season as teams will be overhauling their car specs from the 2024 and 2025 seasons to comply with the 2026 regulations.

Andretti’s attempt to own an F1 team had gotten the go-ahead from the FIA, Formula 1’s governing body. But F1 and its 10 teams haven’t warmed to the idea of an Andretti team joining the series and the statement on Wednesday made it clear their attitudes had changed.

F1 said that it would be willing to reconsider an Andretti team in 2028 when the GM engine is ready for racing. Andretti would have needed to secure an engine deal with another supplier in the interim had it been approved to join F1 before 2028.

F1 also said that it would not benefit from an Andretti team being on the grid. Michael Andretti's father Mario is one of the greatest drivers ever and is a Formula 1 champion. He posted to social media on Wednesday that he was "devastated" by the F1 decision.

"Our assessment process has established that the presence of an 11th team would not, in and of itself, provide value to the Championship," the statement said. "While the Andretti name carries some recognition for F1 fans, our research indicates that F1 would bring value to the Andretti brand rather than the other way around."

It’s worth wondering if Formula 1 would take such a hard-line stance against Andretti’s efforts to have a team if Andretti Autosport had more recent success in IndyCar. Colton Herta won three times in 2021 and finished fifth in the standings. Since then, he’s won just once and no other Andretti driver has a victory over the past three seasons. Perhaps some success in 2024 and 2025 could push F1 into letting Andretti into the club when the GM engine is ready.