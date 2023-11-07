A Furby for the road: Meet the ulra-portable, fully interactive Furby Furblets (exclusive)

You know what they say about big things coming in small packages? Hasbro's new Furby Furblets collection is the latest example of why that sentiment is true. Launching Dec. 1 at most major retailers, this new toy line shrinks those famous Furby toys down to mini-size, making them perfect traveling companions. Yahoo Entertainment has you exclusive first look at these six Furby Furblets, which retail for $9.99 each and are available for pre-order on Amazon starting at noon ET on Nov. 8.

Each Furby Furblet comes with its own name and color scheme, with personality-filled monikers like the purple-and-red Hip-Bop and the bright yellow-blue-and-red Pix-Elle. Additional names include Ooh-Koo, Mello-Nee, Ray-Vee and Luv-Lee.

Each individual Furblet also includes over 45 sounds, songs and phrases. That means when you clip them to your bag, they can carry on conversations with you on your morning commute to school... or even the office.

And if you already have a Big Furby in your house, you can pair these Furblets with their larger sibling for special interactions.

Speaking of those Big Furbys, Hasbro is releasing a new super-sized Tie-Dye version on Dec. 1, which will sit on shelves alongside the previously released Purple and Coral varieties. All three Big Furbys come with 600 phrases, jokes and songs, as well as five voice-activated modes.

Just goes to show to show you that, big or small, Furbys are sure to spark plenty of joy this holiday season.

Furby Furblets are available Dec. 1 at most major retailers; pre-orders are available starting Nov. 8 on Amazon.