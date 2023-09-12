Garrett Wilson posts strong early candidate for catch of the NFL season with spectacular TD

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) makes a touchdown catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)

Aaron Rodgers probably would have thrown it better.

But then we wouldn't have been treated to the Garrett Wilson magic.

With the New York Jets trailing the Buffalo bills 13-6 late in the fourth quarter Monday, the Jets faced second-and-goal from the four-yard line. Zach Wilson took the snap from under center then looked left to Wilson on a front-corner fade in the end zone.

The pass looked destined to fall incomplete — or possibly worse — for the hands of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Wilson had other ideas. He reached across his body with his right hand to volley the ball away from White. As he fell back to the turf, he reached out with that same right hand to corral the ball for a touchdown.

ZACH WILSON ➡️ GARRETT WILSON



JETS TIE IT IN THE 4TH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wo8kE9ygGU — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Wilson was hyped after a Rookie of the Year campaign in 2022 as one of the NFL's most promising rising stars. So far, so good through the first week of the season.

The catch was a bright spot for the Jets on a night that started with utter disappointment when Rodgers left the game with injury. Rodgers' status for the rest of the season won't be known until further testing of his injured ankle on Monday.

But one thing does appear certain. As long as Wilson's on the field, he's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.