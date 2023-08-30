Gary Woodland, 2019 U.S. Open champ, announces surgery to remove brain lesion

Wyndham Championship - Round Two GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 04: Gary Woodland of the United States looks on from the on the 15th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 04, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Golfer Gary Woodland made a stunning announcement on Wednesday: in just 19 days, he'll be having brain surgery.

In a short statement posted to social media, the 2019 U.S. Open champion revealed that he has a lesion on his brain, which will be surgically removed on Sept. 18.

Thank you for your support during this time. GW pic.twitter.com/QSDlQqXFd0 — Gary Woodland (@GaryWoodland) August 30, 2023

"I wanted to share a recent health development with you," Woodland wrote.

"On Sept 18th, I'll be having surgery to remove a lesion found on my brain.

"I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication. After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.

"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone."

Brain lesions are spots on the brain that indicate injured or damaged brain tissue, and they can cause problems depending on where they're located. Lesions on the frontal lobe can cause issues with learning and executive function. Lesions on the parietal lobe can interfere with the ability to write. Lesions on the occipital lobe affect vision and can cause total blindness or blindness to faces or color.

Woodland's statement didn't mention where the lesion is located, so we don't know what symptoms he's been dealing with since his diagnosis. He said he had been treating his symptoms with medication, and that appeared to work well enough for him to play. He's played in seven tournaments since June, including the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. He last played at the Wyndham Championship in early August.

Woodland, 39, has been a pro since 2007. He has six professional wins, which includes his 2019 major championship win at the U.S. Open. He and his wife Gabby married in 2016 and have a son, Jaxson, and twin daughters, Maddox and Lennox.