George Gervin talks ABA influence & Jake Fischer talks NBA Levels - Level 2

Vincent Goodwill is first joined by one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, George “The Iceman” Gervin, to talk about his upcoming biography before being joined by Jake Fischer to discuss the players in Level 2 of our NBA Levels project.

With one week left until the start of the NBA season, Vincent Goodwill is joined by two guests on this episode of The Good Word.

First up is George “The Iceman” Gervin, one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, who has a biography coming out and spends time talking with Vince about the ABA’s influence on the modern NBA and his desire to see retired NBA players become mentors for the current crop of young players. They also talked about why he made the decision not to join the Showtime Lakers and why he doesn’t regret that decision at all.

Next, Yahoo’s own Jake Fischer joins the show to run through the players that landed in Level 2 (“Robin Cosplaying as Batman”) in our NBA Levels project. Find out why Joel Embiid and LeBron James are not ranked higher, and why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may not be done climbing up the levels of NBA players.

