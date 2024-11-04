Georgia election 2024: Current polls, history and why the state's results matter

An Early Voting sign and a "No Campaigning within 150 feet of Polling Place" sign seen the polling station, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Stockbridge, Ga. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) (Jason Allen/AP)

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News

Georgia is once again considered one of the seven swing states that will help decide the winner of the presidential election.

And polls out of the Peach State show a close race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Three websites that aggregate battleground state surveys — the Silver Bulletin, FiveThirtyEight and the New York Times — each have Trump leading Harris by 2 percentage points or less, well within their margins of error.

↩️ Past election history

The results of the last three presidential elections in Georgia are as follows:

2020: Joe Biden (D) defeated Donald Trump (R) by 0.24%.

2016: Donald Trump (R) defeated Hillary Clinton (D) by 5.13%.

2012: Mitt Romney (R) defeated Barack Obama (D) by 7.82%.

📈 Which way the state is trending

For more than 20 years, Georgia had been a reliably red state in presidential elections — until 2020, when Biden narrowly defeated Trump by just 11,779 votes, a margin of 0.24%, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry the state since Bill Clinton did in 1992.

📌 Why it matters

Georgia was ground zero for Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. During an infamous post-election phone call, Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 more votes, the exact number he needed to win.

🗣️ What do you think?

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!