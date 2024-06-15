Gerrit Cole strikes out 10 in third rehab start; return to Yankees next?

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees throws from the mound before a game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2024 in New York City. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 6-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Aaron Boone didn't reveal much, but New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole looks ready to return to the rotation.

Cole pitched in his third rehab start on Friday with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and was dominantagain. The 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner threw 70 pitches over 4 1/3 innings against the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings, striking out 10 and walking none.

Gerrit Cole's final line tonight:



Cole has yet to pitch for the Yankees this season after being shut down during spring training due to right elbow inflammation. In his three rehab starts he has recorded 19 strikeouts and zero walks in 12 1/3 innings.

Boone would only say "we'll see" when asked before the Yankees' game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday about when Cole would rejoin the big league club.

"You want to see him get to a threshold tonight, see how he's carrying his stuff," Boone said. "It's going to be a different adrenaline level being there than when he first comes back with us. Making sure he gets through that, what's tomorrow look like when he wakes up and gets moving. Those will be things we all talk through."

Boone said he wants to speak with Cole and the team's medical staff to get an update on how Cole's arm is feeling.

Cole was happy with his progress and expects a decision to be made by Sunday about whether he'll require a fourth rehab start.