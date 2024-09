San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi at a news conference before a baseball game between the Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The San Francisco Giants have fired general manager Farhan Zaidi after an 80–82 regular season record and fourth-place finish in the National League West division.

Zaidi was hired during the 2016 offseason after front office stints with the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.