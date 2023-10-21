Giants quarterback Daniel Jones still rehabbing neck injury, unlikely to play vs. Commanders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to the sidelines between plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Daniel Jones still needs more time heal and is unlikely to suit up for the New York Giants against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler was specifically told the starting quarterback is considered a "longshot" to play.

After returning to practice and participating in individual drills on Wednesday, there was muted optimism that Jones could potentially return for the division game. He sustained his neck injury two weeks early when he was sacked in the Giants' game against the Miami Dolphins.

On Saturday, however, New York announced that it was elevating quarterback Tommy DeVito from the practice squad. That indicated that Jones would most likely not play, and Tyrod Taylor, who started against the Buffalo Bills, will be playing under center.

Taylor completed 24 of 36 passes for 200 yards against Bills and nearly led the Giants to a comeback victory in the 14-9 loss.