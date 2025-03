EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 20: Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Darius Slayton is sticking with the New York Giants. The team struck a three-year, $36 million deal with their wide receiver on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Slayton had 573 yards and two touchdowns last season, his sixth with the Giants. He'll now be a key target for whoever the Giants opt to bring in as their next quarterback this fall.

And that could be Aaron Rodgers, who has been rumored to be in talks with the Giants.