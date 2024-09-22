Giants turn over ball, give up TD in first 11 seconds vs. Browns

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a touchdown pass against Deonte Banks #3 of the New York Giants during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It's just Week 3 and too early to pull a sheet over any franchise for 2024 ... but there are signs. The New York Giants, already a mess at 0-2, didn't even need a single play from scrimmage to faceplant on Sunday. It's tough to look more pathetic than the Browns in 2024, but the Giants are most definitely up to the challenge.

On the kickoff, Giants return man Eric Gray made the decision to run the ball out of the end zone — and, 24 yards later, immediately regretted it, fumbling and giving the Browns the ball in New York territory:

On the very first play from scrimmage, Deshaun Watson found Amari Cooper on the left edge of the end zone, and bang:

Yeah, if you're giving up a touchdown and the clock is still in the 14:50s ... you are not a good football team.

The Giants responded to that misfire by going three-and-out on their very first actual series. New York has already dropped games to Minnesota and Washington this year. On the plus side, they have almost 60 minutes to make up for their first-play error.