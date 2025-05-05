Gregg Popovich praises Mitch Johnson in introductory press conference, embraces new role: 'I'm no longer Coach, I'm El Jefe'

Gregg Popovich is officially embracing his new role with the San Antonio Spurs.

Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, stepped down as the team's head coach last week after a series of health problems throughout the season. The Spurs quickly promoted Mitch Johnson, who served as interim coach in Popovich's absence, to take over at head coach, while Popovich will transition to be full-time team president.

On Monday, Popovich officially passed the baton to Johnson in an introductory press conference. Popovich praised Johnson, noting that the coach took over this season and "did a fantastic job in circumstances that was very difficult."

"We saw him in action, and he was brilliant. Players respect him, he'll hold them accountable, and I couldn't be more thrilled for him and his family and friends," Popovich said.

Popovich, 76, suffered a small stroke in November and stepped away from the team for most of the season. Johnson, an assistant coach at the time, took over; the Spurs finished the year 34-48 and missed the postseason.

"I can never express the gratitude that I have for so many people carrying my organization and sending me thoughts and prayers," Popovich said on Monday. "Since I had this stroke, things are getting better by the day, but it's not good enough for what we plan ahead, and so it's time to make this change."

Part of that change, it seems, is a new nickname to match Popovich's new job title. Near the end of his speech, Popovich unzipped his jacket to reveal a t-shirt with the words "El Jefe" — Spanish for "the boss."

"I'm no longer Coach, I'm El Jefe," Popovich said, receiving applause from the room.

He then turned around to reveal the back of the shirt, which read: "Señor Popovich, President of Basketball Ops."

"I'm no longer Coach, I'm El Jefe." 🤣😅



Gregg Popovich is embracing his next chapter as Spurs president of basketball operations.



(via @spurs) pic.twitter.com/lJStEpaflg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2025

During the speech, Popovich noted all of the Spurs players who came to support Johnson at the press conference — including New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, who traveled to see Johnson be officially promoted to San Antonio's head coach. Murray and Johnson, both Seattle natives, have known each other since Murray was a kid, Popovich said.

That kind of dedication and player support is why Popovich seemed confident about Johnson's ability to lead this team to victory. But Popovich was also very blunt about how his own health issues had affected his capability to lead the team himself.

"One of the reasons that I'm doing this now is we have to have someone in charge who's fully capable of giving their very best, 'cause that's what this group deserves and demands," Popovich said.

Popovich thanked his family and friends, as well as the entire Spurs organization. "We all have a part in this. It's not just the players and the coaches — everybody has been dedicated to do their part, to make a successful, thriving organization," Popovich said.

After cracking a few jokes about his rehabilitation process, Popovich also thanked the fans for their dedication to the team.

"Thank you for the years of your support and we won't let you down. We won't win every game, but we'll try to, and we'll do it with class, whether it's a win or a loss," he said.