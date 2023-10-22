Grizzlies C Steven Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Miami Heat v Memphis Grizzlies MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: Steven Adams #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the game against the Miami Heat at FedExForum on December 05, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Sunday that center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Adams hasn't played since sustaining a season-ending PCL injury on January 22. The injury cost him the final 36 games of last season and will now sideline him for all of 2023-24.

Adams underwent a stem-cell injection in March with a plan to be re-evaluated in four weeks. The injury ended up lingering through the playoffs and offseason. The Grizzlies stated in Sunday's announcement that rehabilitation “did not revolve ongoing knee instability.” They did not provide further details of what's gone wrong in his recovery.

Adams, 30, averaged 8.6 points, a team-best 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 42 games last season.