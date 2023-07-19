Gunman kills 2 in New Zealand on morning of Women's World Cup opener

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — A gunman killed two people and injured multiple others here in downtown Auckland Thursday morning, roughly 12 hours before the Women's World Cup opener.

The gunman is also dead, police confirmed, and the situation is under control. There is not yet any indication that the tournament, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, will be impacted. U.S. Soccer said that its women's national team players and staff were all safe and accounted for.

But the incident shocked Auckland's Central Business District (CBD) in the 7 a.m. hour. Police said the gunman entered a construction site and opened fire. Several workers were seen crouching behind piles of building materials, local media reported. Dozens of officers responded to the scene.

The shooting occurred near the Britomart train station, and disrupted transport for multiple hours.

The World Cup opener is set to kick off at 7 p.m., a few miles southwest at Eden Park.

Norway, which will play New Zealand in the opener, is staying at the M Social hotel, a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting, but there are no indications that the team was affected. Local network 1 News reported that Norway was preparing to play Thursday's match as scheduled.

New Zealand's soccer federation also said in a statement that "preparations for the game tonight at Eden Park will continue as planned."

Please refer to New Zealand Police for further information. Preparations for the game tonight at Eden Park will continue as planned. [2/2] — New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) July 19, 2023

The Philippines team hotel, the Mövenpick, is also a few blocks away. The USWNT is also staying in downtown Auckland. "Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule," U.S. Soccer said in a statement — though it also pushed back an afternoon press conference by one hour.

"What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident," New Zealand Police said in a statement. "We can also advise that this is not a national security risk."

FIFA, the World Cup's organizer, has not yet commented.