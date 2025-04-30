Hallmark is leaving Peacock: How to watch Hallmark movies and shows

Since 2022, fans of Hallmark movies and shows have been able to tune in to new titles on Peacock thanks to a streaming deal between the two companies, but all of that is set to change on May 1, 2025. Starting on that date, Peacock will no longer carry fan favorite Hallmark shows like When Calls the Heart and The Way Home, nor will it show the weekly films the brand puts out. A recent statement from Hallmark explained, "As Hallmark has since launched its own standalone streaming service, Hallmark+, we evaluated how each of our services provides added value to our subscribers, and to that end, the decision was made to sunset Hallmark programming on Peacock. Peacock and Hallmark will continue to respectively entertain their viewers year-round with exclusive, feel-good content they love."

So what's a Hallmark fan to do if they want to watch? Well, you can always catch new releases on the Hallmark Channel and its sister site, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. But to catch everything on those channels, including the new series The Motherhood, co-starring Connie Britton, and the network's annual Countdown to Christmas, you'll need Hallmark+. But if you want to watch all this Hallmark content without subscribing to yet another streaming service, the good news is you can add a Hallmark+ plan into your existing Prime Video subscription! Here's everything you need to know about how to get Hallmark+ as a standalone plan, or by rolling it into your existing Prime plan.

Where to stream Hallmark movies and shows without cable

The number one place to find Hallmark content after May 1 will be Hallmark+. On Hallmark+ you can tune in to the network's complete slate of shows and movies, plus access exclusive content like The Chicken Sisters and Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, that you can't watch on cable.

How much does Hallmark+ cost?

A monthly subscription to Hallmark+ costs $7.99, while an annual subscription costs $79.99. Subscribers don't just receive the perks of a streaming platform, they'll also receive a monthly $5 Hallmark Gold Crown coupon to shop with, plus additional discounts and membership bonus points, and annual members will also get free gifts throughout the year.

Where else can I stream Hallmark movies?

If you're not interested in subscribing to yet another streaming service, not to worry. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add Hallmark+ to their existing subscription for the same $7.99 per month which will give you all the same streaming perks as a Hallmark+ subscription.

Want the ability to watch Hallmark but don't want to shell out for any kind of add-on? The Hallmark Channel is available on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo, Frndly TV and Philo, so you can stream Hallmark Channel movies live when they air without paying extra.