Have your best football season yet with the redesigned Yahoo Fantasy app!

We know how much time you spend in the Yahoo Fantasy app, tinkering your lineups to perfection every week in your quest for a fantasy championship. That’s why we’ve dedicated our offseason to redesigning its key features and our content lineup to help you have your best fantasy football seasons yet.

Yahoo Sports is an original fantasy pioneer with more than 25 years of innovative history. The redesigned Yahoo Fantasy app, intended to make it easier and more exciting for people to play fantasy sports, ushers in the next chapter of that legacy.

But don’t worry – the core gameplay remains and your favorite features like the in-app draft room and community features aren’t going anywhere. So, what’s new?

[Download the Yahoo Fantasy app for iOS or Android]

New in the Yahoo Fantasy App

A new look! We've gone back to the drawing board and returned with a new, modern design that makes it easier than ever to manage your fantasy teams. It's not just about the look (though we're not gonna knock the sleek colors, engaging visuals and more than 100 new fantasy team logos); it's about improving the functionality so that you, the fantasy manager, can navigate the ins and outs of the season with ease.

Easier to use. Swiping between the various functions on the app has never been easier with the new global navigation feature, giving you one-click access to three taps – Home, News and Scores. See your fantasy team's scores and matchup info, set your lineups and navigate the waiver wire at Home. From there (or anywhere) you can head to check out the latest news and analysis or scores from around the league. Everything you need to know, all in one place.

More content than ever! Our team of analysts have you covered with our most expansive fantasy coverage to date, from podcasts to written content, to help you dominate your leagues.

In the Yahoo Fantasy App, you’ll have access to our team’s content right at your fingertips.

On the roster for this season:

Matt Harmon, an NFL and fantasy analyst known throughout the industry for his expertise on wide receivers as the creator of Reception Perception.

Andy Behrens, one of the deans of fantasy football who serves as the president of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA).

Scott Pianowski, an FSWA Hall of Famer as well as an award-winning writer and podcaster.

Dalton Del Don, who specializes in data-driven insights and was among 2023's most accurate draft rankers.

Tera Roberts, a new addition to the team as a multi-platform contributor with more than 15 years experience playing fantasy sports.

Sal Vetri, who'll have an expanded role with Yahoo Sports this season while continuing to deliver his weekly keys to victory.

Nate Tice, a former University of Wisconsin quarterback and NFL assistant coach and scout who brings a coach's and scout's perspective to his coverage.

You'll also have more ways than ever to get caught up on the news you need to crush the competition. In addition to the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast and Yahoo Fantasy Football Live, the Yahoo Fantasy team has a number of exciting additions in the mix this year, including Football 301 featuring analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald, as well as the Get to the Points fantasy newsletter by Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski, delivering the biggest news and fantasy storylines to your inbox.

$1 million fantasy football sweepstakes

Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports have teamed up for a first-of-its-kind $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes to make the start of the NFL and fantasy season even more exciting.

By playing in a private Yahoo Fantasy football league, users can enter for a chance to win $1 million. Users can earn additional entries if players on their fantasy team score a touchdown in a Week 1 game broadcast on NBC and/or Peacock, which features three primetime matchups. One lucky Yahoo Fantasy user will take home the whopping $1 million prize. Learn more about the sweepstakes here.

New to fantasy football?

In addition to all of the new and exciting features within the Yahoo Fantasy app and the $1 million sweepstakes, our team of analysts have compiled a number of resources to help you level up as a fantasy manager with our new online guide – Fantasy University. Go class by class to learn everything from the basics on terminology and scoring, on through draft strategies and tips for sustained success.

Fantasy football doesn’t need to be complicated. Make it easy by playing on Yahoo Fantasy!