Here are the items that toy drives really want this time of year

'Tis the season for giving, and toys reign supreme for the holidays’ youngest revelers. But in the holiday rush, there are some items, and even age groups, that may not make it on the list of people who donate.

Pamela Mastrota, executive director of the Toy Foundation — which helps deliver toys through a network of about 500 nonprofits — shared with Yahoo News the importance the gift of play gives to a child in need. Toy donations can empower children with “extraordinary physical, emotional and educational benefits,” she says.

Here’s a guide to what toy drives need and who needs the most.

What do toy drives need the most?

While kids are grateful to get the hottest toys of the season, it’s also important for them to play with toys that can help them learn and grow.

“This can span everything from outdoor toys like balls or water balloons to sensory toys like Pop-Its or molding clay, and STEAM toys like card games or building blocks,” says Mastrota.

Children under the age of 1 or older teens are often left out when it comes to toy drives. David Hung, the chief program officer at Hope for New York, a charity that’s part of the Toy Foundation’s network, stressed that young adults who may be aging out of the child welfare system or are going into a “new stage of life” are usually in need the most.

“They are also often the most overlooked group, because they’re the last to come to mind when thinking about supporting kids and youths,” he says.

What don’t toy drives want?

For safety reasons, only brand-new toys that are still in their original boxes are collected, according to the Toy Foundation. You don’t need to assemble or wrap gifts.

The charity also says that many of the children who receive donations tend to live in urban areas and may have limited space to store big toys like slides. So, while organizations still accept larger toys, they will likely be donated to another children’s charity to keep in a larger space.

What’s important to donate that the average gift giver might not think of?

Aside from toys, the Toy Foundation also collects bedding, backpacks, clothes and accessories for everyday needs.

“Families are continuously in need of these items, and if they feature a popular TV show or character, the children are always very excited to receive them,” Mastrota emphasized.

If you’re donating a battery-operated toy or a bicycle, she explained, it’s important to donate those “necessary elements, like batteries or helmets.”

“Batteries of the appropriate size can be taped to the outside of the box, and similarly with helmets for a bicycle or scooter. Additionally, if a toy is part of a set, such as a doll that goes with a specific dollhouse, give the whole set and tape or tie together so multiple boxes don’t get separated,” Mastrota says.

Do donations go to waste?

Hung says that if there are excess donations, nonprofits like Hope for New York — which works with over 60 New York City nonprofits — will most likely find a way to use the donations they receive for future events, such as birthdays and achievements.

“To help minimize waste, you can always ask the organization if they can use what you’re looking to donate. ... We often receive donation requests we can broadcast to our network to make sure they are placed in the hands of children who need them the most,” Hung says.

How important are volunteers this time of year?

Toy drives all agree that donations of time are as crucial as the donations themselves. Hung emphasized that volunteers for campaigns like toy drives play a vital role — and not just during the holiday season.

“The truth is the need for volunteers doesn’t end when the holiday season passes. The need is truly year-round and may even be greater after the holidays, when volunteering isn’t top of mind for most people,” he says.