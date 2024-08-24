Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre withdraw from BMW Championship with back injuries

GOLF: AUG 22 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship CASTLE ROCK, CO - AUGUST 22: Hideki Matsuyama during the first round of the BMW Championship on August 22, 2024 at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, CO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A pair of golfers have withdrawn from the BMW Championship due to back injuries this week in Colorado.

Hideki Matsuyama, who is coming off of a win at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, pulled out of the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event on Friday due to a back injury. He said in a statement that he started feeling “lower back discomfort” while warming up for the second round on Friday, and that it “made it impossible to play.”

Matsuyama posted a 5-under 67 on Thursday to start the tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. He entered the week at No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, thanks largely to last week’s win in Tennessee. So despite his withdrawal, Matsuyama is still expected to qualify for the Tour Championship. The top 30 golfers in the standings after the BMW Championship will advance to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta next week.

Matsuyama held on late last week to grab a two-shot win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It marked the 10th win of his career on the PGA Tour, and came after his bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics earlier this summer. Matsuyama had to win without his normal caddie and coach, too, after they were robbed in London on the way back from the Olympics.

Then on Saturday, Robert MacIntyre withdrew from the BMW Championship with lower back pain. He was 1-over for the week as he made the turn on Saturday, which is when he opted to withdraw.