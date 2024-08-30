Hockey world reacts to tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Colorado Avalanche v Columbus Blue Jackets COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 01: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets takes a break during a stoppage in play against the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena on April 01, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images) (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The hockey world is mourning the tragic news that Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets and his brother, Matthew, were struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while bike riding in New Jersey.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, both played hockey at Gloucester Catholic High School and Boston College before embarking on professional careers. Johnny would play 763 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames. Matthew played five seasons in the American Hockey League, the ECHL and in Sweden.

On Friday morning, as news spread, Blue Jackets fans began arriving at Nationwide Arena in Columbus to pay their respects.

The Gaudreau brothers grew up in southern New Jersey, but were deeply rooted in the storied history of New England hockey during their time at BC.

Johnny and Matthew would play a combined seven years at Boston College and left an indelible mark on the community in Chestnut Hill.

Spittin' Chiclets podcast co-host and NHL Network analyst Ryan Whitney played three years at Boston University before embarking on a 481-game NHL career. Johnny Gaudreau was a guest on the podcast several times.

Mark Majewski worked for the Boston College athletic department during the Gaudreaus's time there. Johnny Gaudreau helped the Eagles to the 2012 national championship and two years later won the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top men's player.

The Flames drafted Johnny Gaudreau in the fourth-round of the 2011 NHL draft after he led the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints to the Clark Cup title. Three years later, and two days after he won the Hobey Baker Award, he scored in his NHL debut.

Gaudreau followed that up with a 24-goal, 64-point first full NHL season in 2014-15. He would make the NHL All-Rookie team and finish third in Calder Trophy voting for rookie of the year.

Blake Coleman was a teammate of Johnny Gaudreau's for one season with the Flames.

After nine seasons in Calgary, Gaudreau left via free agency to join the Blue Jackets in 2022. Part of his decision to sign in Columbus was to be closer to his family in southern New Jersey with his wife, Meredith, expecting the couple's first child.

Jarmo Kekäläinen was the Blue Jackets' general manager who signed Gaudreau and was with the franchise until February 2024.

Johnny Gaudreau represented the United States on the international stage several times, helping the Americans to a silver medal at the 2010 U-18 tournament, gold at the 2013 World Junior Championship, and bronze at the 2018 World Championship.

Before their careers took off at Boston College, the Gaudreaus played at Gloucester Catholic High School. Following his player career, Matthew Gaudreau coached the school's hockey team for two seasons.

Johnny Gaudreau scored a lot of big goals during his hockey career. In his final season with the Flames, he was the Game 7 hero when his goal knocked out the Dallas Stars in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Gaudreau recorded his best season as an NHL player that year with 40 goals and 115 points. He would finish fourth in the voting for the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

