How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2023 NFL season opener game

Pumpkin Spice Lattes have returned, kids are heading back to school, and finally, the 2023 NFL football season is here. Football's regular season opens on September 7 with the NFL Kickoff Game between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Thursday night match will air on NBC starting at 8:20 p.m. ET. Ready to usher in the start of football season? Here's how to watch the NFL's 2023 season opener: Lions vs. Chiefs, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Detroit vs. Kansas City game:
Date: Thursday, September 7
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Game: Detroit at Kansas City
Location: Arrowhead Stadium
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
What channel is the Detroit vs. Kansas City game on?
Thursday night's Lions at Chiefs game will air on NBC. However, don't get too comfortable watching Thursday Night Football on the over-the-air channel. After the season opener, TNF will return to it's exclusive streaming home: Amazon Prime Video.
In the meantime, enjoy being able to simply turn on your TV and tune into a Thursday night game of football on NBC. If you don't have access to live NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Lions at Chiefs game this Thursday: