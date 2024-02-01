How to watch 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2: Everything you need to know about the rural reality dating show

If the new season of The Bachelor just isn't doing it for you, maybe it's time to saddle up and start streaming Farmer Wants a Wife, because Season 2 is about to premiere, and the rural reality series' harvest sure seems bountiful. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles, the "Yellowstone-meets-dating" show follows four farmers in search of — you guessed it — a wife! Four eligible bachelors working in agriculture bring their respective group of interested women back to their farms to see if the big city girls can hack it in the country. Farmer Wants a Wife candidates face challenges along the way including learning to herd cattle, bale hay, tend to a homestead all while falling in love with a farmer dating multiple women at once. DJ, can you play "Hoedown Throwdown" from Hannah Montana: The Movie?

Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on Fox. Here's everything you need to know.

When does the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife premiere?

Season 2 of the US version of Farmer Wants a Wife premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

What channel is Farmer Wants a Wife on?

Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Fox.

How to watch Farmer Wants a Wife without cable?

Where to stream Farmer Wants a Wife?

Who will be on the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife?

The farmers leading Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife are Ty Ferrell (42), Mitchell Kolinsky (27), Brandon Rogers (29), and Nathan Smothers (23).

How did Season 1 of Farmer Wants a Wife end?

*Warning: spoilers ahead!* Didn't catch the end of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1? Here's what went down on the rural (and romantic) reality show:

Oklahoma farmer Landon Heaton ended up choosing Ashley Larea, and as far as reports go, the couple is still going strong. North Carolina’s Ryan Black tried and failed to make things work with New Yorker Haley Ramirez. Tennessee-based cattle rancher Allen Foster ended the show with Georgian Khelsi Stone, but the pair has since split. Hunter Grayson and Meghan Baker ended the show together after Meghan returned in the Season 1 finale to surprise Hunter. The couple are still happily together.