How to watch the new Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-inspired holiday movie: 'Christmas in the Spotlight'

A new Lifetime Original movie inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is gracing our screens this weekend. Starring Jessica Lord as Bowyn, a famous pop star, and Laith Wallschleger as Drew, a pro football player that's "the best receiver in the world," Christmas in the Spotlight follows the pair's whirlwind romance around the holidays. Though they struggle to balance two busy schedules, it seems the crazy-in-love celebs make it work with the help of private jets and highly publicized football game appearances — sound familiar?

Christmas in the Spotlight premieres on Lifetime this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas in the Spotlight premieres this Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

If you have a TV provider that includes Lifetime (or sign up for something like DirecTV or Philo ahead of time) you can also stream Lifetime movies — including Christmas in the Spotlight — after they premiere on Mylifetime.com .

Jessica Lord and Laith Wallschleger star in this new Lifetime movie, alongside Jeannie Mai and TikTok creator Haley Kalil (who is making her Hollywood debut).

Is Christmas in the Spotlight about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

While the film seems loosely inspired by Swift and Kelce’s love story, lead actress Jessica Lord promises she is not trying to portray Taylor, nor is Wallschleger trying to be Travis.

"We're not trying to be them, we could never be them," she told People . "They're these incredible, inspiring stars [and] I think so many people look up to them and their love for each other."

Nevertheless, the film’s plot bears a striking resemblance to the narrative surrounding Swift and Kelce’s love story: Famous football player falls for even more famous pop star and the two enter a whirlwind relationship.