How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers this afternoon on Fox

It's Week 3 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers game this afternoon on Fox. It'll be the first regular season start at Lambeau Field for Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The Saints are looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

The Saints vs. Packers game will air on Fox today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the New Orleans vs. Green Bay showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Saints vs. Packers game:

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Saints vs. Packers game on?

Sunday afternoon's Saints vs. Packers game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Saints vs. Packers game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Saints vs. Packers game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: