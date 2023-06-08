How to watch UFC 289: Times, where to stream Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana and more

MMA: JUL 30 UFC 277 DALLAS, TX - JULY 30: Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory over Julianna Peña in their Women Bantamweight bout during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, United States. (Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Are you ready for UFC 289? This Saturday, one of the greatest female fighters in MMA history, Amanda Nunes, returns to the ring to defend her title against fellow bantamweight Irene Aldana. If you’re looking for ways to watch tonight's battle for the bantamweight title, know this: UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana will be available only as a pay-per-view fight through ESPN+, with prelims airing on ESPN and streaming free on ESPN+ for subscribers. Early prelims will also play on UFC Fight Pass. Don't want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch UFC 289, including how to order the pay-per-view event, start times and fight card details, how to livestream the fight free with a VPN and more.

How to watch UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana in the US

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Early prelims start time: 7 p.m.

Prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

TV/streaming:ESPN+

Free livestream: VPN

Where to stream UFC 289 main card and prelims

How to watch UFC 289 without ESPN+ or PPV in the US:

What time does the UFC fight start?

UFC is heading to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday. The PPV fight will kick off with early prelims at 7 p.m. ET, followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, and the main pay-per-view event scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her title against Irene Aldana in this weekend's UFC 289 PPV event.

The co-main event will see former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira face Beneil Dariush, who is seeking his first shot at the division title.

UFC 289 full card (subject to change)

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Irene Aldana

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

• Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

• Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

• Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

• Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus

• Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

• Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

Early prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+, UFC FightPass)

• Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

• Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

• Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

• Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

