How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023: Full broadcast schedule, streaming info and more

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Soccer fans, get the jerseys ready and the coffee brewing, it's almost time for the 2023 Women's World Cup. The US Women's National Team (USWNT) took home the World Cup trophy back in 2019, and in 2015, so it's no surprise that US audiences are ready to set their alarms for some awkward start times and tune into all the soccer action at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With 32 teams playing 64 games, there's a lot to follow on the field. Here's everything you need to know about where to watch the Women's World cup, the full Women's World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.

How to watch the Women's World Cup in the US:

Dates: July 20-August 20

Location(s): New Zealand and Australia

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

Livestream: VPN

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup opens on July 20 and runs through August 20, 2023.

Day one will feature three games played across New Zealand and Australia: New Zealand vs. Norway, Australia vs. Republic of Ireland and Nigeria vs. Canada. Opening day of the Women’s World Cup kicks off bright and early for U.S. audiences, beginning at 3 a.m. ET.

What channel is the Women’s World Cup on?

Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage. Both Networks will show each of the 64 games live.

Out of the 64 games, Fox will air 29 — including all of the quarterfinals, semifinals and final — on its flagship, over-the-air network (which you likely already have on your TV). The rest will air on Fox Sports 1, which might be a bit trickier for you to access.

If you don’t have access to Fox and FS1 (or Telemundo), check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup without cable:

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

BBC and ITV will share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:

What’s the time difference for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

This year’s Women’s World Cup is playing out across five cities in Australia and four in New Zealand, with the 64 games split between ten stadiums. The two Oceania countries are the first co-hosts of the Women’s World Cup. What does this mean for U.S. soccer fans? You may want to stock up on coffee.

This year's World Cup time difference is inconvenient, to say the least. Those nine host cities are across four time zones, anywhere between 12 and 16 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. Luckily, the U.S. team plays their first two games at an easy 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Unfortunately, the USWNT's third game is at 3 a.m. ET. So to catch Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman and more of your favorite USWNT players live in action, you'll need to set your alarm accordingly. For more on the USWNT headed into the World Cup, check out the Yahoo Sports guide to following the U.S. team through the tournament.

Of the 64 total matches, 54 kick off between 12:30 a.m. and 7 a.m ET. Half of the elimination games start between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. ET. So be sure to set those alarms! And if you can't tune into a late night game, Yahoo Sports will have you covered with updates.

2023 Women’s World Cup US broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada (10:30 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam (9 p.m. on FOX)

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: England vs. Haiti (5:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Denmark vs. China (8 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica (6 a.m. on FOX)

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama (7 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (10 p.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m, on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (8 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. on FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. on FS1)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. on FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. on FS1)

Every way you can stream Fox and FS1 live: