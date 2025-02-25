Hubert Davis, North Carolina agreed to a previously undisclosed contract extension last summer

At the same time that fans have argued over whether his job should be secure, North Carolina men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis has been working under the terms of a new contract.

Davis agreed to a two-year contract extension with North Carolina last July, tying him to the Tar Heels through 2030 and giving him a sizable bump in base pay.

The parties formally signed the extension in December, but North Carolina did not post the updated contract to its official athletics website until Tuesday. That was “purely an oversight,” a source with knowledge of the situation told Yahoo Sports.

North Carolina administrators discovered the mistake this week when a media outlet reached out for a story on coaches’ salaries. The school realized the media outlet wasn’t working off Davis’ updated contract and corrected the mistake by posting the new one.

Under terms of the new deal, Davis’ base salary jumps from $400,000 per year to $1.25 million per year. Davis also will earn $1.7 million in supplemental income this season. That figure will increase by $100,000 annually through the life of the deal.

The rise in Davis’ base salary would become important if North Carolina were to fire him without cause before the end of his contract. The school would owe Davis a buyout equal to his base salary multiplied by the number of years remaining on his extension.

North Carolina extended Davis in the wake of a superb 29-win 2023-24 season in which the Tar Heels won the ACC and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The program has failed to live up to expectations this season, plummeting from the preseason top 10 to the NCAA tournament bubble.

If North Carolina (18-11, 11-6) misses the NCAA tournament, it would be the second time in Davis’ up-and-down four-year tenure. Davis guided the Tar Heels past rival Duke in the Final Four in his debut season but became the first preseason No. 1 team to fail to make the NCAA tournament the following season.

Davis acknowledged earlier this season that North Carolina needed to expand its staff to meet the challenges of college basketball’s NIL and transfer portal era. On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of North Carolina alum and longtime NBA agent Jim Tanner to serve as its men’s basketball executive director and general manager.

"I am excited and happy to have Jim join our staff and the UNC family," Davis said in a statement. "Jim's experience and knowledge is needed in helping us navigate contracts, the transfer portal and the advancement of this program.”