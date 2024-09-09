Huuricane Tracker: Latest forecast path after Tropical Storm Francine heads for Gulf Coast

A series of thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico — originally identified as a tropical disturbance — has turned into Tropical Storm Francine, according to the National Hurricane Center . Francine is expected to gain steam, become a category 1 hurricane and make landfall along the Central Louisiana coastline by the middle of the week.

The hurricane center also said that storm surge watches will likely be issued in portions of Louisiana and the upper Texas coastlines on Monday, as “life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds” are set to hit the area starting Tuesday night.

Communities in the southernmost parts of Texas, southern Louisiana and Mississippi should also expect heavy rain, around four to eight inches, and flash flooding all the way into Thursday morning, with urban flooding expected to be a risk through Friday morning.

According to Donald Jones, a National Weather Service Meteorologist, there’s a 15% chance for flash flooding on Tuesday throughout Southeast Texas and Southern Louisiana. However, as the storm develops on Wednesday, the overall flood risk rises. Cities such as Lake Charles, La. and New Orleans have a 40% of flash flooding at minimum, Jones said.

Where is Tropical Storm Francine now?

As of 10 a.m. CT, Tropical Storm Francine is in the Gulf of Mexico about 300 miles south of the Rio Grande.

Location: Around 305 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande

Maximum sustained winds: 50 mph

Present movement: North-northwest at 5 mph

What are the watches and warnings?

Several warnings have been issued throughout the southern United States now that Tropical Storm Francine has officially been upgraded. At 10 a.m. CT, the NHC released a public advisory , showing updated watches and warnings throughout the targeted areas.

Storm Surge Watches are in effect from High Island, Texas to the Mississippi/Alabama Border, which means there is a possibility for life-threatening inundations over the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from the Barra del Tordo in Mexico to the mouth of the Rio Grande River, and then from there to Port Mansfield, Texas. Also, a Tropical Storm Watch is set from East of High Island, Texas to Cameron, LA.

Hurricane watches have been set for several counties in Louisiana, starting as far West as Cameron country.