Illinois assistant coach Dana Dimel dies at 62

UTEP v Northwestern EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Dana Dimel of the UTEP Miners looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on September 09, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Illinois assistant coach Dana Dimel died Tuesday morning. He was 62.

Dimel, a longtime college football coach who was a head coach at three different schools died in his sleep according to a statement from his agent. Dimel had been serving as an offensive assistant at Illinois.

"Today is a difficult day for college football and our Illini family," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said in a statement. "Dana was an exceptional person, husband, father, friend, and football coach. He affected the lives of countless coaches, players, and staff members for more than three decades in college football. His influence on our program was incredible to witness and be a part of. His infectious positive energy had a major impact on me, our players, and everyone in our building every day. He will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family."

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!