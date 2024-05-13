Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder announces retirement

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Previews CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 06: Head coach Lisa Bluder of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on during an open practice session ahead of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four National Championship at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 06, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement on Monday.

Bluder, 63, coached the Hawkeyes for 24 seasons from 2000-24. She led the Hawkeyes to 18 NCAA appearances and was the 2018-19 Naismith Coach of the Year. She steps down after overseeing the Caitlin Clark era that helped to substantially grow the game of women's basketball. Iowas shared the news of her retirement on social media.

With Clark and Bluder leading the way, the Hawkeyes reached the national championship game in each of the last two seasons. Clark left the program last month after securing her place as college basketball's all-time leading scorer as the first pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft.