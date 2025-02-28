Is Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft stock drop more combine smoke than fire? | Inside Coverage

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

There's a buzz in the air at the NFL combine surrounding the draft stock of one Shedeur Sanders. As insiders from "Inside Coverage" dissected the swirling narratives, they posed a critical inquiry: Is all this talk about Sanders' stock dropping mere noise, or is there a genuine shift in how teams assess his future potential?

Jori Epstein laid out a fascinating dichotomy on Shedeur’s future. The combine has been a breeding ground for elaborate smokescreens. Charles Robinson drew comparisons to last year's prophetic warnings about Drake May: Experts suggested a fall in stock, yet come draft night, he secured went third. Could Sanders’ story unfold similarly?

"If [Matt] Stafford ends up a Giant and Sam Darnold ends up a Raider, then maybe Shedeur falls a little bit,” Fitz said. It was a candid reminder that intrigue at the combine often is more about decoding team desperation than evaluating pure talent.

In a league where perception frequently molds reality, Sanders’ fate hinges on more than athletic prowess. His skills must mesh with team needs, locker room chemistry and future franchise plans. “I don’t see him sliding to QB3," Robinson said. "I’d be surprised if that happened.”

Could Shedeur’s candor and swagger appeal to certain team cultures? “He definitely comes off as overtly cocky,” Robinson noted. For a franchise like Las Vegas, that bravado could align perfectly with the swaggering legacy they hope to uphold.

“The team that drafts Shedeur shouldn’t just be focused on the arm talent," Epstein said. "They should be focused on, is he going to embody what we want?”

