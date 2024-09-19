It List: Katy Perry looks to reclaim pop throne with '143,' 'The Golden Bachelorette' begins journey to find love, 'The Substance' takes a risk

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

📺 The Golden Bachelorette celebrates new beginnings

When: The season premiere of The Golden Bachelorette airs Sept. 18 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET

What to know: A group of men ages 57 to 69 are competing for the affection of Joan Vassos, a former school administrator. She's a fan favorite from The Golden Bachelor, which she left early, to support her postpartum daughter. [Yahoo Entertainment/People]

Why I'll be watching it: So many dating competition shows ultimately become launchpads for future influencers and that's fine, but there's something lovely about how The Golden Bachelorportrayed friendship that gives me hope for more than just a proposal. [The Ringer/Yahoo Entertainment]

Bonus round: It's not the only reality competition show that started this week — we'll be tuned in to see Anna Delvey compete on Dancing With the Stars and our old buddy Jeff Probst host Survivor. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🎥 The Substance gets bloody and bonkers

When: The Substance is in theaters Sept. 20.

What to know: On her 50th birthday, an actress turned fitness guru (Demi Moore) is offered a "substance" to unleash an enhanced version of herself. The horror film skewers Hollywood's expectations for actresses over 50, led by a physically demanding performance from Moore, who said she was on the verge of quitting acting before taking on this role. [Variety/The Hollywood Reporter]

Why I recommend it: I gasped through several gross and unsettling moments, and each time my jaw stayed on the floor as I realized how unique and original the shocks were. [IndieWire]

What to listen to

🎧 Katy Perry aims to add to a lifetime of hits

When: Katy Perry's 143 is out Sept. 20.

What to know: The first few singles off of Perry's new album haven't done great — she seems to be stuck in the 2010s era at which she peaked, and she's racked up a few controversies — but there's no denying that she's one of the most iconic pop stars to ever do it. Watching Perry perform a medley of her greatest hits to a stadium full of scream-singing fans live at the VMAs reminded me of just how phenomenal she can be. [Yahoo Entertainment/Rolling Stone/USA Today]

Why I'll be listening to it: I think I owe it to her to hear her out. If her new work isn't connecting with fans, maybe this will convince her to revive her wildly successful Vegas residency. [USA Today]

What to read

📚 Rumaan Alam’s Entitlement is all about the money

When: Entitlement by Rumaan Alam is now available for purchase.

What to know: A woman gets a job helping an octogenarian billionaire give away his fortune in a novel that explores how money seduces and influences people. One of Rumaan Alam's other novels, Leave the World Behind, was nominated for a National Book Award and its movie adaptation starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke is now streaming on Netflix. [Variety]

Why I'll be reading it: This excerpt is a banger. I bought the book immediately after reading it. [People]

What to binge

▶️ Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story revisits true crime history

When: All 10 episodes of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story start streaming on Netflix Sept. 19.

What to know: The anthology series is taking on the 1989 Menendez case which you're probably at least vaguely familiar with: Two brothers were convicted of killing their parents, but maintain that they did it in self-defense. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Calls to reexamine the case spiked in 2021 with a TikTok trend and society's enduring obsession with their story has shaped the way we talk about true crime. [New York Times/Los Angeles Times]

Why I'll be watching: Creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan managed to construct a cultural phenomenon with their first entry into this series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

Looking for more recommendations? Check out our guides to the best in fall entertainment.