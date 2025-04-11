Ja Morant criticized by Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley for new grenade celebration, but says he'll keep doing it

Warriors Grizzlies Basketball Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) (Brandon Dill/AP)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is committed to his new grenade celebration. Morant continued to use the gesture Thursday, which received criticism from the "NBA on TNT" crew.

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith took Morant to task for the celebration — in which Morant mimed tossing a grenade into the crowd after hitting a three. Smith was the most critical, saying Morant should "leave the celebrations where people might die alone." Barkley called the celebration "immature."

Morant did get support from Shaquille O'Neal, who told the Grizzlies star to "pull that pin." O'Neal when whistled and mimicked the sound of an explosion to simulate a grenade.

Morant debuted the grenade celebration Tuesday, just days after he was fined $75,000 by the NBA for repeatedly using a finger-gun gesture during games. Morant has a history with firearms. He was suspended by the NBA twice in 2023 after flashing a gun in two separate videos on social media.

That history may have played a role in Morant's fine. In the league's statement announcing the punishment, it said Morant's finger-run taunt "could be interpreted in a negative light."

The grenade celebration could also fit into that category, but that's not going to stop Morant. Prior to Thursday's game, Morant said he was going to keep doing it, per the Associated Press.

"That's my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I'll find another one," Morant said after Thursday's shootaround.

Despite Morant's attempts to provoke the NBA, it's unclear whether the league will take action against him for the new celebration. Even if it does, it sounds like Morant is prepared to keep pushing the envelope until he's left alone or the league starts threatening harsher punishments.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!