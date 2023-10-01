Jaguars run over Falcons 23-7 for powerful win in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally remembered who they are. It only took a trip to London and a game against the Atlanta Falcons to figure it out.
The Jaguars, behind solid performances from Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram, and Christian Kirk, defeated the Falcons 23-7. While the Jags were able to show that they're better than their defeats in Weeks 2 and 3, the Falcons proved that a 2-1 record can hide a multitude of sins.
Scoring opened in the first quarter with a Jags touchdown. Calvin Ridley, in his first of just two catches on the day, reeled in the 30-yard pass from Lawrence to get a little revenge on his old team.
Calvin Ridley scores against his former team!
#ATLvsJAX on ESPN+
— NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023
Meanwhile, the Jaguars' defense came alive. Josh Allen made his presence felt again and again, with two sacks and a late strip sack. Both he and the defensive line stymied the Falcons offense, exposing Falcons QB Desmond Ridder to the point that you almost felt bad for him.
That feeling was in full force late in the second quarter. Ridder threw a pick-six that Darious Williams took all the way to the end zone.
Defense wanted one too 🤷♂️
@Dee_Willl2 | #ATLvsJAX on FOX/ESPN+/NFL+
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 1, 2023
Then on the very next pass, Ridder threw another interception.
Back-to-back interceptions for the @Jaguars defense!
#ATLvsJAX on ESPN+
— NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023
Time wise, the game was far from over. But those two plays were absolutely deflating. The Falcons went into the tunnel at halftime having failed to score a single point for six straight quarters. They did finally get on the board with a 75-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter, but by then the Falcons had been grinding for points for so long while the Jaguars were playing loose and free. The only real bright spot for Atlanta was running back Bijan Robinson once again, who had 14 carries for 105 yards and a couple of highlight reel plays. So, just a normal Sunday for Bijan.
London's introduction to Bijan Robinson.
#ATLvsJAX on ESPN+
— NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023
One hand Robinson!
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 1, 2023
The Falcons started showing more life midway through the fourth quarter, and seemed to be marching their way down the field toward an inevitable touchdown. But Allen's strip sack ended that attempt, and at that point the game was essentially over.
The finisher!
@JoshAllen41_ | #ATLvsJAX
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 1, 2023
This game should leave the Jaguars feeling good ahead of their second straight London game, this time against the fearsome Buffalo Bills. But the Falcons, on the other hand, are left with more questions than answers.