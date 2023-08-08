Jake Paul will fight Bellator jiu jitsu specialist Dillon Danis in next boxing match.

MMA: Bellator 222-Danis vs Humphrey Jun 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Dillon Danis (red gloves) before his fight against Max Humphrey (not pictured) during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. Danis won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports - 12899647 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports)

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis will make his debut in the boxing ring against internet celebrity Logan Paul.

The fight was announced Tuesday by Misfits Boxing and will take place on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

Danis, 29, last fought in 2019, securing an armbar submission of of Max Humphrey at Bellator 222. A Brazilian jiu jitsu blackbelt, Danis is not a professional boxer. He's 2-0 in Bellator, and hasn't fought since 2019 in part because of injuries.

Paul is a social media celebrity who has parlayed his following into a combat career alongside his brother Jake Paul. On Saturday, Jake Paul defeated UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz, another fighter with minimal boxing experience.

Logan Paul, 28, last fought Floyd Mayweather in a 2021 exhibition where Mayweather went long spells without throwing a punch and a winner wasn't declared. The parameters of the Danis-Paul match aren't clear. It will take place on DAZN pay-per-view.