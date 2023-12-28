Ja'Marr Chase pokes Kansas City secondary ahead of Bengals-Chiefs game: 'They can't do it 1 on 1'

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts as he celebrates completing a pass during the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have beef fueled by high-stakes battles in a split of the last two AFC championship games.

The 2023 stakes are muted thanks to Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury. But that's not stopping Ja'Marr Chase from adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of Sunday's game. The All-Pro Bengals receiver went out of his way on Thursday to take shots at the Kansas City defense.

"I know what I see on paper. I know what I see in game," Chase told reporters of the Chiefs defense. "That's why they double everybody. 'Cause they can't do it one on one.

"The best player on their team is [cornerback L'Jarius] Sneed. That's a fact. Everybody knows that. That's why they double everything they see. ... They know I'm good. They know how to play us. It's not like they've got a superstar on their defense."

Neither Sneed nor Chase are sure to play on Sunday. Sneed's been sidelined at practice this week with a calf strain. Chase has been limited by a lingering shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. But he sounds ready to challenge the Kansas City secondary if he can go with no concern for providing bulletin-board material.

"I'm just adding fire to the fuel right now," Chase continued. "They're gonna take this, run with it. Hope they put it in their locker."

At 9-6, this is not a vintage Chiefs team. They're seeking to clinch the AFC West on Sunday after blowing an opportunity to do so in a stunning Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. But their defense is excellent. Kansas City enters Week 17 ranked second in total defense and third against the pass. Chase is poking a quite capable bear.

He also has the receipts to back up his talk. Chase has made the Pro Bowl in each of his two NFL seasons and posted a career game with 266 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 against Kansas City. The 8-7 Bengals will need him Sunday as they fight to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive.