James Earl Jones dies at 93: From 'Star Wars' to 'The Lion King,' where to watch his most memorable performances

James Earl Jones - You Can't Take It With You NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Actor James Earl Jones sits for a portrait at the Longacre Theatre in New York, NY on September 16th, 2014. Mr. Jones performs in the ensemble cast of "You Can't Take It With You" at the theatre this fall. (Photo by Jesse Dittmar for The Washington Post via Getty Images.) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor whose powerful voice and commanding presence left an indelible mark on film and stage, died Monday. He was 93.

Best known for his voice work as Darth Vader in the Star Wars trilogy and Mufasa in The Lion King (1994), Jones also left a lasting impression with his portrayal of Terence Mann in Field of Dreams (1989). His stage presence was equally powerful, earning a Tony Award for The Great White Hope (1968) and a Best Actor Oscar nomination for its 1970 film adaptation. He won another Tony for his performance in Fences (1987), solidifying his reputation as a versatile and commanding actor.

With a career spanning six decades, Jones received an honorary Academy Award in 2011 and a special Tony for lifetime achievement in 2017. He also achieved rare "EGOT" status, cementing his legacy in entertainment.

Throughout his career, Jones played roles that deeply examined racial and societal themes. After overcoming a childhood stammer, he ultimately found his voice through a lifelong passion for acting.

From Shakespearean plays to TV miniseries like Roots: The Next Generations (1979), Jones's body of work highlighted his remarkable range and dedication. His legendary voice — deep, resonant and unmistakably booming — became a cultural phenomenon and has been featured as the voice of CNN.

Jones gradually stepped back from the spotlight in his later years. His influential work can still be enjoyed by audiences today. Here’s where you can stream them.

Dr. Strangelove: or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

What's it about? The Cold War satire follows U.S. Air Force General Jack Ripper (Sterling Hayden) as he orders a nuclear strike on the Soviet Union, believing there is a communist plot to contaminate America's "precious bodily fluids." Jones plays Lt. Lothar Zogg, a bomber crew member aboard a B-52, responsible for carrying out the misguided attack under Ripper's orders. Dr. Strangelove is streaming on Prime Video with a 30-free trial.

Where else to watch: Available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube and Fandango at Home.

Roots: The Next Generations (1979)

What's it about? A sequel to the 1977 miniseries Roots, the film continues the story of Alex Haley's (Jones) family lineage, tracing his ancestors' lives from the post-Civil War era through to the 20th century. As Haley, Jones, who only appears in Episode 7, highlights his descendants as they navigate the complexities of reconstruction, Jim Crow laws and the civil rights movement. Individual episodes of Roots: The Next Generations are available to purchase on Prime Video.

Where else to watch: Available to purchase on Apple TV, YouTube, Fandango at Home or Google Play.

The Star Wars trilogy: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Episode VI — Return of the Jedi

What's it about? In the Star Wars trilogy, a young farm boy, Luke Skywalker, joins a rebellion against the evil Galactic Empire. Guided by mentors and friends, he learns the ways of the Force and discovers that Darth Vader, the Empire's enforcer (Jones), is his father. As the rebels fight to defeat the Empire, Luke confronts Vader in a final showdown. The trilogy ends with the fall of the Empire and the restoration of peace in the galaxy. The trilogy is streaming on Disney+.

Where else to watch: Available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Coming to America (1988)

What's it about? In Coming to America, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy), heir to a wealthy African kingdom, longs for a wife. To avoid an arranged marriage, he travels to America with his companion Semmi (Arsenio Hall), posing as a regular man. There, he falls for Lisa (Shari Headley) but struggles to reveal his true identity. James Earl Jones plays King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem's father, who expects his son to follow tradition.

Coming to America is available for free on Pluto TV (with ads), it's also streaming on Paramount+.

Where else to watch: Available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Fandango at Home and Google Play.

Field of Dreams (1989)

What's it about? Jones plays Terence Mann, a reclusive author whom an Iowa farmer (Kevin Costner) enlists as part of his mystical quest to build a baseball field. His portrayal helps transform Mann from a skeptical recluse into a believer in the magical possibilities of the field. Field of Dreams is streaming on Netflix.

Where else to watch: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

The Lion King (1994)

What's it about? Simba, a young lion prince, is destined to take over the Pride Lands after his father, King Mufasa (voiced by Jones). Mufasa is killed by Simba's treacherous uncle, Scar, who then seizes the throne. Overcome with guilt, Simba flees but eventually returns to reclaim his place as king. The Lion King is streaming with a Disney+ subscription.

Where else to watch: Available to rent or buy on Apple TV and Prime Video.

The Second Civil War (1997)

What's it about? A satirical HBO film set in a near-future America divided by immigration policies and media sensationalism, Jones plays Jim Kalla, a veteran news anchor trying to maintain journalistic integrity in a world where his new, younger colleagues manipulate facts to fuel outrage and boost ratings. The Second Civil War is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Where else to watch: Available to rent or buy on Apple TV and Google Play.