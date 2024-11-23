Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer share a special message for '13 Going on 30' co-star Mark Ruffalo: 'It's your girls!'

It's a romantic comedy reunion: Onscreen frenemies (and offscreen besties) Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer just wished their 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo a very happy birthday.

“Hey, Mark Ruffalo,” Garner said in the Instagram video posted to her Story on Nov. 22. “It’s your girls. Happy birthday!”

Greer, who was cheek-to-cheek with Garner in the video, echoed the statement, excitedly telling the Marvel star, “Happy birthday!”

Ruffalo, who turned 57 this year, recently opened up about the impact 13 Going on 30 had on his life and career. Speaking remotely at the Center at West Park's Fall Benefit earlier this month, the four-time Oscar nominee shared that he "loved" the film, which starred Garner as a newly minted teenager who jumps ahead in time to her 30th year, after a birthday wish gone awry. "Probably more than every other movie, that's the one I get people talking about when they come up to me," Ruffalo said.

This year marks a very special anniversary for the co-stars, as 13 Going on 30 turned 20 in April. That month, Garner, Greer and Ruffalo reunited over Zoom and posted a video on Instagram of their conversation as a treat for fans.

"There's two kinds of people in the world: There's Hulk people and there's 13 Going on 30 people, and I get equal amounts," Ruffalo said in the reunion video, before correcting himself to say he actually got "way more 13 Going on 30," love from fans.

In a joint Vogue interview with Garner and Greer back in April, Garner recalled an on-set memory featuring the trio, who, she said, always had "easy" friend chemistry. "The first time we met was during rehearsals for the 'Thriller' dance," the Last Thing He Told Me actress said, referring to a scene in which all three attend a party thrown by the magazine of her character, an editor. "[Greer] and I were totally comfortable with each other and having the time of our lives, but Mark was ready to quit the movie."

In addition to getting together to chat 13 Going on 30, Ruffalo and Garner have also reunited onscreen. In 2022, they both appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in the sci-fi Netflix film The Adam Project.