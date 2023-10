Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Anthony Richardson's season is likely over.

That's according to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who provided an update on the rookie quarterback's health on Monday while speaking with ESPN.

"The most likelihood is he's probably going to be gone for the year," Irsay said. "I mean, it's not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we're going to have to contend with that factor."